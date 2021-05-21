Taapsee Pannu says her 'Preity Zinta vibes' got her a break in Bollywood: 'Thank God I wasn’t auditioned'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu says her 'Preity Zinta vibes' got her a break in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has opened up on her break in the Hindi cinema and her acting roles in films. The actress, who impressed us with her outstanding acting said, had she needed to struggle for roles in the cinema, she 'wouldn’t have lasted' for so long. Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with film 'Chashme Baddoor' in 2013. The film was directed by David Dhawan. While the actress made her acting debut in Hindi films in 2013, she made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and later acted in the 2011, Aadukalam.

Speaking to Vogue India, Taapsee said, "If I had to struggle for roles, I wouldn’t have lasted in this field for so long."

Talking about her 'Chashme Baddoor', she said, "Thank God I wasn’t auditioned for the film. I haven’t learnt the craft formally, my training is all on-set. I would have failed miserably. I was known as the girl who has the ‘Preity Zinta vibe’ which is why I even got a Bollywood break."

Speaking on her films and the characters she plays, Taapsee said, "People now expect my work to be interesting and worth their time, so I can’t do four films a year and look and sound the same in all."

"Being a female actor I cannot afford to do just one film a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I cannot turn my life upside down for a role. I bore quickly, so new roles and new places help. Fame is not important...I am the modern young woman. My roles represent that. People should be able to relate to my character," she added.

Meanwhile, she impressed us all with several films like Pink, Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal, and others.

On the professional front, Taapsee has multiple projects lined up. The actress was preparing for her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu' before lockdown. The film is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Besides this, Taapsee will be a part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".

