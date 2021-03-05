Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HASHTAGBULLETIN Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe says actress' parents are under stress due to ongoing IT raids

The residence of Bollywood filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, actress Taapsee Pannu and others have been raided by the Income Tax department in Mumbai. The raised were conducted in the case of tax evasion. Many Bollywood celebs have supported Taapsee after her house was raided by the IT department. Now, her boyfriend, former badminton player Mathias Boe has tweeted about the ongoing situation and he revealed that Taapsee's parents are under stress because of the raid.

Taking to Twitter, Mathias wrote, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something."

Responding to the tweet, Rijiju on Friday asked Mathias to focus on his "professional duties." The sports minister said "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports."

Mathias is currently with the Indian badminton players in Switzerland for the Swiss Open.

Meanwhile, multiple teams of the agency sleuths were carrying out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai, Pune and several other places, including the premises of the Phantom Films. The IT department also conducted a raid at KWAN's office. The company was also under scanner during the drugs investigation last year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death when the NCB conducted a raid on the company. Also, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane faced a raid at his residence since he was also a part of Phantom Films.

Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy Vikas Bahl. Films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Shaandaar were produced under the production house.