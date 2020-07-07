Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu resumes shoot after 3 months, shares pic of her make-up vanity room

After almost three months of lockdown, actress Taapsee Pannu is back in action. On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram Stories and gave a glimpse of her make-up vanity room, sharing that she has started shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Let's do this. #BackToWork," Taapsee captioned the image. While a lot of television artistes have returned to work, Taapsee is one of the first Bollywood stars to resume shooting.

A few days ago, actresses TV stars Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma were spotted shooting for the finale of "Naagin 4". Many film production houses have announced that shooting will resume over the upcoming months. The Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bellbottom" will go on floors in August.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was recently shocked to find that she was sent an electricity bill for Rs 36,000 recently. She took to Twitter to complain about it to the power company and wondered how her bill could be 10 times the usual amount. However, Taapsee learned the truth behind the bill amount later.

The actress shared a tweet saying that she tried to figure out how she could owe Rs 36,000 for electricity. But after some heavy number crunching, she figured out the bill was legitimate after all. “So after an hour long meeting, crazy amount of numbers n calculations floating around, realised the ‘approximate’ reading wasn’t really THAT approximate. Infact far from it,” she wrote in her tweet and attached a picture of the calculations she did on a piece of paper. The Rs 36,000 bill is for three months of electricity.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu

