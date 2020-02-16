Taapsee Pannu is no 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana'

Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress (Critics) Filmfare Award 2020along with her "Saand Ki Aankh" co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is thrilled about sharing the Best Actress (Critics) Filmfare Award 2020 with her "Saand Ki Aankh" co-star Bhumi Pednekar. But it's her witty reply to the "Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana" comment that's winning hearts. After her victory on Saturday night, producer Tanuj Garg wrote: "Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana. #SaandKiAankh #bestactress."

Taapsee replied to him saying: "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu." Garg continued the conversation and wrote: "Woh toh ho hi! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!"

What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu 💁🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh joined in and called her: "authoritarian." Calling it "Correct", she asked Ghosh: "That reminds me, did u start writing the script or no ?!! So sust yaar."

i could add a few more adjectives — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) February 16, 2020

authoritarian — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) February 16, 2020

Correct.

That reminds me, did u start writing the script or no ?!! So sust yaar — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

Netizens are also lauding her win and "befitting reply" to the producer.

One wrote: "Slayyyyyyyeeedd! What a befitting reply! Smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer. Internet gone crazy! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaa!"

Another wrote: "Bollywood ki pehli befitting reply wali actress." A third tweet said: "Good one Tapsee! Pull down these patriarchy stupids."

Bhumi, on the other hand, tweeted: "My dearest @taapsee, From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever."

To which, Taapsee replied: "Hand in hand coz the goal is too big n too far away."

Hand in hand coz the goal is too big n too far away... ❤️🤗 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

"Saand Ki Aankh" is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.