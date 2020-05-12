Taapsee Pannu remembers Rishi Kapoor: I’m lucky to have sat down, talked to him beyond films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOOD MEMORIES Taapsee Pannu remembers later actor Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely death left his fans and Bollywood celebrities in shock. The actor passed away on April 30 after a two year battle with leukemia. After this death, many celebrities remembered him by sharing their special memories on social media. Actress Taapsee Pannu, who worked with him in critically acclaimed film Mulk, recently revealed that she feels herself to be lucky that she had the chance to have conversations with the actor about films and beyond.

In an interview with India Today, Taapsee Pannu said, "Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time with him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he’s scolding you, but that’s how it is. I could connect with it."

She added, "It’s a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don’t see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn’t. I didn’t see it coming. He messaged me for Thappad, it’s unbelievable right now that he’s gone. I’m lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he’s a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories."

After Rishi Kapoor's death, Taapsee Pannu had condoled his death by sharing a heartwarming picture from the sets of Mulk on Instagram. She wrote, "My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our faces."

On a related note, Taapsee Pannu has been in the limelight recently after she confessed about dating the popular Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. Taapsee said that her family knows about her love life and they pretty much like her boyfriend. The actress in an interview to Pinkvilla said that she doesn't want to talk about her relationship just because of headlines. She added that she can't afford to lose the credibility she has earned in last few years.

Taapsee said, “I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage