Taapsee Pannu's paternal grandmother passes away

Taapsee Pannu's paternal grandmother passes away. The ' Thappad' actress took to Instagram to share a photo from Gurudwara, where her grandmother's picture is placed along with garlands. Further details awaited.

New Delhi Published on: May 30, 2020 17:03 IST
Taapsee Pannu's paternal grandmother passes away
Taapsee Pannu's paternal grandmother passes away

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's "Biji", or paternal grandmother, has passed away. Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph from a Gurudwara, where a photograph of her grandmother is placed along with garlands.

"The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji," Taapsee captioned the image. Have a look:

The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji ❤️

Other details of her grandmother's passing away are yet to be made public.

