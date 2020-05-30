Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Taapsee Pannu's paternal grandmother passes away

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's "Biji", or paternal grandmother, has passed away. Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph from a Gurudwara, where a photograph of her grandmother is placed along with garlands.

"The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji," Taapsee captioned the image. Have a look:

Other details of her grandmother's passing away are yet to be made public.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage