Taapsee Pannu kickstarts June with high hopes & spirit, shares adorable picture with her 'support system'

June is here and our B-Town celebs are welcoming the new month with lots of positivity, hopes and happiness. On Tuesday, actress Taapsee Pannu took to her social media and shared a picture with her sister Shagun Pannu. Taapsee's sister is her "support system," who helps her get through the tough and unprecedented time like this. In the image, the two can be seen flashing their million dollar smile.

For the photo, Taapsee looks cute in a white crop top and striped dungaree, which she paired with a matching hairband while her sister looks opted for off-white top and blue jeans. Calling Shagun her "support system", Taapsee wrote about how she wants to begin the month of June on a high note. "Beginning June with high spirit and higher hope…. hang by your support system and get through this. We are almost there…." she wrote.

Her sister also reacted to her post by saying: "Almost!"

Taapsee has been keeping her fans motivated with her social media posts ever since the second wave of COVID-19 across the country.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has multiple projects lined up. Taapsee was preparing for her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu.' She has been keeping her fans updated with pictures from the shoot as well as the preparations. The film is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Besides this, Taapsee will be a part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".

