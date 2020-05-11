Taapsee Pannu is all bruised in latest post, says it's 'the picture you send to your mom to scare her'

Taapsee Pannu has been dishing out nostalgia on social media. From film sets to childhood pictures – Taapsee is walking down memory lane and posting her treasured moments on Instagram. Today, she posted an all bruised look and wrote, "Picture u send to your mom to scare the sh*t out of her ! Lol This one was created with makeup while shooting for a fight sequence. After shooting for so many films where I sport a bruise I think now i can make one myself. Wish I knew it decades back so won’t have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost".
View this post on Instagram
Picture u send to your mom to scare the sh*t out of her ! Lol This one was created with makeup while shooting for a fight sequence. After shooting for so many films where I sport a bruise I think now i can make one myself. Wish I knew it decades back so won’t have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school 🙈 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Thappad, which highlighted how there is no room for physical violence in a relationship. The film saw her mesmerise fans with her gripping portrayal of a strong-willed woman and give proof of her abilities as an actress. The movie made a decent impact at the box office despite not being a commercial affair.
She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Haseen Dilruba, which features her in a new avatar. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans because of its chilling poster and this might help it exceed expectations at the box office.