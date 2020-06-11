Taapsee Pannu highlights tragedies, hardships migrants faced amid Covid-19 crisis through poem

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu highlights tragedies, hardships that migrants faced amid Covid-19 crisis through poem

Actress Taapsee Pannu has given words to the plight of migrants amid the coronavirus outbreak with a poem. She says the pandemic has been worse than just a viral infection for India. Titled "Pravaasi", the poem is stitched together with a series of animations of the events that occurred during the lockdown. The video starts with the lines, "Hum toh bass pravaasi hai, kya is desh ke vaasi hai?"

The actress has highlighted the tragedies and hardships that migrants faced in India while undertaking journeys to reach home after the lockdown was announced. She posted the video on social media.

"A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind. The lines that will echo in our head for a long time. This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India," she wrote while posting the video.

The video features tragic incidents during the lockdown, including references to the video of a child sleeping on a suitcase as his mother dragged it, migrants travelling hundreds of kilometers on road, migrants who were sleeping on the tracks being killed by a train, and a video showing a toddler trying to wake up his dead mother at a railway station.

Through the lockdown, Taapsee has been sharing personal and throwback pictures. Recently, she shared a picture with her sister Shagun Pannu and mentioned how she loved being the elder sibling. She wrote on Instagram, “The day I forced these to to tie rakhi to me because after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na.”

“The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote, water and also to crush n cuddle,” she wrote. Reacting to the post, Taapsee’s sister Shagun commented: “Please stop posting my ugly pictures.”

Sometime back, she shared a throwback picture from the shoot of Manmarziyaan and wrote how she was waiting for the lockdown to end. “The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost. Right now this picture is more apt for “waiting for lockdown to get over be like,” Taapsee captioned the image.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

(With IANS Inputs)

