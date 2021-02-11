Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu enjoys her last off-day of 'Looop Lapeta' shoot in THIS BTS pic

Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a still from Goa where she is currently filming her forthcoming flick Looop Lapeta. The actress, who is in a 'no break' mood posted a stunning BTS picture from the sets. Along with shooting for her films, the Pink star has been treating fans to amazing pictures and videos from the sets. In the photo, the actress can be seen seated in a shack on a beach, with the setting sun forming the backdrop. Taapsee informed that she is enjoying her last off-day of the final schedule of the film's shoot.

In the pic, Taapsee Pannu is dressed in a blue outfit as she smiles with all her heart."Ending the last off day of the last schedule be like... The in-house lens man making sure the colour, expression n pose is on point @atulkasbekar. #LooopLapeta," Taapsee captioned the photo on Instagram.

Take a look:

On a related note, Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. Bollywood has already adapted the concept in 2003, by way of late Anant Balani's Ek Din 24 Ghante, starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari.

Apart from this, Taapsee has also started training for her next film Shabaash Mithu, where she will essay the role of Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj. She will also be seen in 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.