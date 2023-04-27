Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
Taapsee Pannu drops alluring photo in green saree; fans go ‘Uff’

Taapsee posted a snapshot from the most recent photoshoot on her Instagram. She is dressed in a green saree with a noodle strap blouse in the same hue.

Rajni Singh Written By: Rajni Singh @singhrajni24 New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 6:49 IST
Taapsee Pannu has once again ignited the internet. She has been publishing a lot of saree-clad images on her social media page, leaving followers yearning for air. While her admirers await the release of her upcoming film Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the actress has shared another stunning photo in a green saree.

Taapsee posted a shot from the most recent session on her official Instagram account. She is dressed in a green saree with a noodle strap blouse in the same hue. With her hair loosely tied, she shows off her lovely curves. The actress is lost in thought as she gazes out the window, says the caption. Dia Mirza added, 'Ufff'. Many of her admirers described her as stunning. One person described it as "fantastic and feminine." Another person commented, "Beautiful."

See post, 

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was announced by the film's producers in January. Taapsee uploaded a riveting poster of the film on Instagram to announce the second chapter of the flick. Taapsee was shown on the poster with her back to the camera and her face turned towards the Taj Mahal. The story appears to take place in Agra. The film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in addition to Taapsee.

