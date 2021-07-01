Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TAAPSEE/KAREENA Taapsee Pannu defends Kareena Kapoor for demanding Rs 12 crore to play Sita's role, asks 'Why not?'

Kareena Kapoor Khan became a reason for online trolling, a few days back, after reports alleging her charging a whopping Rs 12 crore fee for playing Sita on-screen surfaced online. Fans seem upset about the fact that she demanded such a big amount for the upcoming mythological period saga 'Sita.' They expressed their anger over Twitter and even asked to boycott the 'Good Newzz' actor. Many were miffed with Bebo asking for such a whopping amount and others alleged that she is hurting their religious sentiments and that the demand of Rs 12 crores for a role is 'against humanity.' Well now, actress Taapsee Pannu has come out in her support and defended her demand saying that if something similar was done by a man, people would have said, 'Iski market value badh gayi hai.'

Speaking to entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble in an interview, Taapsee opened up about the whole fiasco and said, "If it would have been a man in that position who would have asked for that much amount, people would have said, ‘Iski market badh gayi hai'(His market value has increased). That guy has really achieved big success in life.’ Its because a woman who is asking for it she is called out to be ‘difficult’ or ‘too demanding’. Its always like that. You will always read about this issue about hike in salary when it comes to women."

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes did THIS when her team members missed home

She further exclaimed, "But why not? She is one of the biggest female superstar we have in the country. If she demands a certain salary for the time, its her job. Do you really think, like all the other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don’t think so. So its only when a woman hikes her salary, people call her ‘problematic’. Whereas its a success barometer when its a man."

Coming back to the viral report, it cited a source who claimed that Kareena who usually asks for Rs 6-8 crores for films has quoted a sum of Rs 12 crores for playing the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming film, which is said to be a Bollywood recreation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

ALSO READ: Don't miss Shehnaaz Gill's 'adah' as Dabboo Ratnani shares teaser after BTS video

On the work front, Kareena who was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium', will feature in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.

While for Taapsee, she has a number of projects in her kitty including-- 'Haseen Dillruba,' 'Rashmi Rocket,' 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan,' 'Shabhash Mithu' and others.