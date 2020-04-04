Taapsee Pannu cuts her hair short after color experiment goes wrong, Bhumi Pednekar is shocked to see her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu cuts her hair short after color experiment goes wrong

Taapsee Pannu is experimenting with her hair as she is under home quarantine. The diva is on a photo-sharing spree on social media as she is sharing throwback pictures daily from her film shoots as well as her personal life. On Saturday, Taapsee took to Instagram to share her new look as she chopped her hair short. The actress has to cur her hair because her hair experiment went wrong.

Sharing the new look, Taapsee wrote, “Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes. So chop chop #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

When the post surfaced social media, Taapsee's friend from Bollywood were surprised. Her Saand Ki Aankh co-star was one of first ones to react and she just couldn't believe it. Bhumi commented, “One second is this a throw back or have you chopped off your hair.” Thappad director Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Je ka kallia? (What have you done)." Actor Saqib Saleem commented, "Please !! all I want to do is eat my egg white omelette."

Earlier, Taapsee shared a video of her experimenting with her hair as she colored them blue/purple. She wrote, "My hair experiments !I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have Statutory warning: please don’t try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair."

