Taapsee Pannu celebrates birthday on Blurr set with sister Shagun Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah; see pics

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 34th birthday today. Taapsee rang in her birthday on Sunday on the sets of her maiden production, Bluur, in which she stars opposite Gulshan Devaiah. The actor took to Instagram early morning and a shared post to mark her day special and wrote that the last one week has been tough for her.

"Last week has been tough, tricky, testing but with this sunrise and this new year I shall again gather the strength to look forward to what life has in store for me coz…..उठो तो ऐसे उठो, फक्र हो बुलंदी को, झुको तो ऐसे झुको बन्दगी भी नाज करे." Taapsee wrote alongside a picture of herself gazing at the bright sun.

Take a look:

Taapsee's sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu joined her for a birthday celebration. Sharing a picture with the birthday girl, Shagun wrote, "Made it in time! #myhappyplace."

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also took to her Instagram and shared a candid reel of the actor. “Happy birthday, TAAPS!! Be candid, be bindaas and be curly,” Gulshan wrote.

Taapsee, who has starred in thrillers like 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Badla', among others, had earlier revealed that 'Blurr' will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Co-written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, the movie is being helmed by Bahl who has directed films like 'Section 375' and 'BA Pass'.

'Blurr' will surely be an interesting watch as it has the industry's biggest names backing it. This isn't the first time that Taapsee has delved into entrepreneurship, the 33-year-old actor additionally also owns a wedding planning firm and a badminton team known as 7 Aces Pune. On the film front, the 33-year-old-actor is set for a season chock-a-bloc with her next 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'DooBaaraa', 'Shabaash Mithu', and a south film, along with many others in the pipeline.

