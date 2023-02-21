Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on her marriage plans

Taapsee is open about her relationship with Mathias Boe. The actress recently talked about the background of her relationship with the badminton player and said they have been dating for nine years. She added that after she began dating Mathias Boe, the majority of her Bollywood contemporaries met their partners. The actress even shared her wedding plans.

Speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said, "See most of my contemporaries, who are getting married and having babies had actually met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating. Yes, it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it. It is just that my relationship happened in the early years of my career and at that time if this conversation came up, it would be about that and not about my work."

She also said, "Having said that, I think everybody knows that neither of us are into PDA, nor are we trying to run away from accepting our relationship. We are both self-made individuals in terms of our career and work keeps us occupied. Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now. I am not in any competition — neither in my professional life, nor in my personal life. I am perfectly fine with the pace at which I am going in my life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Blurr. She is currently working on Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey.

