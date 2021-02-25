Swara Bhaskar recalls her conversations with Madhavan on 'Tanu Weds Manu' sets as film turns 10

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORMADDY/SWARA BHASKER Tanu Weds Manu

Actress Swara Bhaskar played the role of Payal in Aanand L. Rai's Tanu Weds Manu, which released a decade ago on this day. She recalls having a great time on the set with her colleagues while shooting the film. Among anecdotes she recalls are her conversations with R. Madhavan, the lead actor of the film.

"I remember really enjoying my conversations with Maddy sir, being awestruck by Jimmy (Shergill) sir's swag, and getting pranked all the time by Deepak Dobriyal, Eijaz Khan and the ADs (assistant directors)," shares Swara.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARA BHASKER Swara recalls her conversations with Madhavan on 'Tanu Weds Manu' sets as film turns 10

She spoken in glowing terms about filmmaker Rai, too.

"Aanand sir is one of the most wonderful directors for an actor to work with, because he allows actors to discover nuances in their character. Relationships between characters are his strength and it's a pleasure to be directed by him. Plus he runs really happy sets with very positive energy, and spoils his actors silly, so it's a real pleasure to work with him," she told IANS.

Post Tanu Weds Manu, Swara went on to collaborate with Rai in Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Madhavan, too, took to social media to rejoice 10 years of the film on Thursday, and wrote: "Thank you Aanand ...for giving us all our own little piece of history and fondest of memories . God bless you mere bhai."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R. MADHAVAN R. Madhavan took to social media to rejoice 10 years of the film

On the work front, up next for Swara is ‘Sheer Qorma’, a same-sex love story helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. While she saw the release of her Netflix show Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, in which she plays a woman who gives up a cushy life to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.