Swara Bhasker pens awwdorable wish on BFF Sonam Kapoor's birthday, calls her 'beauty with the biggest heart'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARA BHASKER Swara Bhasker pens awwdorable wish on BFF Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 36th birthday today on June 9. On her special day, her friends and family took it as an opportunity to make her day special with adorable birthday wishes. Actress Swara Bhasker took to her social media on Wednesday and wrote an elaborated, emotional birthday wish for her best friend Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Swara recalled their first meeting and the years of friendship together. The duo have have worked together in 'Raanjhanaa,' 'Veere Di Wedding' and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

Posting a picture of them giggling away, Swara wrote in the caption: "Happy happy birthday to this beauty with the biggest heart! @sonamkapoor I remember the first time we met. Benaras in September 2012. The doors of the elevator opened and inside was the entire Kapoor family and you were standing tall in the middle.

"I remember your warm infectious smile and enthusiastic ‘Hiiiiii' that dispelled any fear that I may have had about you being ‘a spoilt diva' or a ‘tantrummy princess'.. in the years that have followed knowing you has been one pleasant surprise after another and one humbling realisation after another," she added.

Swara also wished that Sonam would come back to Mumbai soon from London. "Watching you conduct yourself with generosity and largesse has taught me to be a better and less judgemental person; and your friendship has made an industry vagabond feel a little bit at home in #Bollywood. I love you behen, and I miss you. These pics are a testimony to the laughter and joy you bring into all lives you touch.. You deserve every happiness and good thing this world has to offer! Happiest birthday!! P.s. Come back soon! Bombay is not Bombay without you," the actress wrote.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker recently started shooting for her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in Lucknow.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor' and also made her appearance in Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring Anil and Anurag Kashyap. She has been shooting for her film Blind, which happens to be the remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.

Also Read: Raabta turns 4: Kriti Sanon misses Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'Little did i know it would be our first & last'