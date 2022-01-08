Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARA BHASKER Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls praying for her demise after she tests positive for COVID

After actress Swara Bhasker revealed that she has contracted COVID-19, her fans, friends and members from the film industry wished her a speedy recovery. However, there were some section of social media users who trolled her, and even wished for her demise. "The best of all the news I have heard in 2022," a netizen tweeted. "RIP in advance," another one wrote. Swara was quick to hit back at trolls with a solid message. She asked them to keep their emotions in check.

"And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega," she tweeted. Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID19, isolated at home with family

On Friday, actress Swara Bhasker confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara informed everyone about her diagnosis. She also urged those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested just to be safe. Issuing a statement, Swara revealed that she along with her family have been isolated since January 5.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y'all," the statement read.

For the caption, Swara wrote, "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," she wrote.