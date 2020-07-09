Swara Bhasker grooves to Navrai Majhi at her uncle’s lockdown wedding, shares videos and pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALLYSWARA Swara Bhasker grooves to Navrai Majhi at her uncle’s lockdown wedding

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker attended her uncle’s lockdown wedding recently and shared beautiful videos and photos from the celebrations. The low-key wedding had all her close relatives and they danced, applied henna and enjoyed together. Swara wrote, "Our family had a beautiful reason to celebrate, two weeks ago... my Mama who had reunited with his college sweetheart a few years ago, married her in an intimate, home wedding. Congratulations @shefalika_gandhi and welcome to the fam!"

Cladded in an orange and pink saree with gota blouse, Swara looked gorgeous in the photos. She also grooved to Sridevi's song Navrai Manjhi with her family members. In another photo, the actress can be seen getting henna designs on her hands. She captioned another post as, "The #lockdownmehendi of @shefalika_gandhi .. now officially my mami."

Treating fans with more videos from the celebrations, Swara wrote, "Lockdown Mehendi. We celebrate my mama uniting (finally) with his college sweetheart.. and host her mehendi cum bridal shower at home. Some joy in this pandemic ka mahaul! Welcome to the fam @shefalika_gandhi"

Swara Bhasker was lately in new for her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari. she played the role of a teacher in the show. Talking about the same, she told HT, "Most people get that the show is not about sex but looking at a deeper issue, which is adolescent sexuality in a repressed society, and of the fear that our society has of female sexuality. That’s why it tries to vilify that. All the risque roles that I have done - be it Anaarkali of Aarah (2017), Veere Di Wedding (2018)- we have discussed a larger picture. It shows the reality of society."

