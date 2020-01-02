Swara Bhasker gets objectionable comments on New Year 2020 post, Twitterati stand up in support

Actress Swara Bhasker is the most favorite child of controversies. The actress gets trolled for her tweets and photos almost all days of the week. In fact she herself took a dig at all the controversies she gets surrounded by on social media earlier and tweeted, “Basically, if I’m not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I’m dead!!!” Recently, like all other Bollywood celebrities, Swara also took to social media to wish her fans on New Year and wrote, “Staple expression through 2019 !! Goobye 2019- I will not miss you so much!!! Hello 2020! Don’t do s*** that makes me look like this!!” She also shared a photo of herself in which she is seen making an awkward face.
Staple expression through 2019 !! 🤣🤣🙈🙈🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ Goobye 2019- I will not miss you so much!!! Hello 2020! Don’t do s*** that makes me look like this!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PaLHtGzx7u— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 1, 2020
Soon after the photo appeared on Twitter, trolls bombarded her social media with objectionable comments. One user wrote, “This photo is controversial. I hope you are giving auditions to Johnny Sinn & Co.” Another wrote, “And my cat’s shit looks much better than you.” Check out the tweets here-
इस दो कौड़ी की एक्टर का फिल्म का विरोध करें हर भारतीय— Ashok Sharma (@AshokSh67982280) January 1, 2020
She's posting such a weird pic so that people will comment just to match her level... but we must ignore such negativity ... if you want to give her a lesson then please ignore her 🙏🏻— Priyanka sharma 🇮🇳 (@Aadishakti_101) January 1, 2020
January 1, 2020
While majority of the Twitter users slammed Swara Bhasker for the video, there was also an army of fans who stood up in support of the actress. One tweet read, “You have been an inspiration! Hope 2020 will see the darkness receding and light shining through. (A request to all who are reading this: report the handles spewing abuse and then block them. Deny them the oxygen of attention.)” Another user even asked Twitter to remove the derogatory comments from the social media platform. The tweet read, “@TwitterIndia you have serious issues to resolve here if these comments tend to remain online.”
Look at the replies to this tweet. I wonder whether the families of the men posting such sexually explicit rape fantasies know that they have potential rapists amidst them. I think it’s about time such men are named and shamed. https://t.co/fgFa13mVJL— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 1, 2020
हैरत की बात ये है की इस फोटो पर गंदगी मचाने वाले ज़्यादातर #CAA और #NRC के समर्थक है..@ReallySwara @Mdzeeshanayyub https://t.co/ebVYnCMQbb— Mohammad Fahad (@faiddyfahad) January 1, 2020
कमेंट पर नज़र डालिए एक बार और अपने इस मर्द समाज की मानसिकता— Dr.Abid (@abidtechexpert) January 1, 2020
यकीन मानिए यह सिर्फ ट्रोल की मानसिकता नहीं है ऐसी मानसिकता हमारे आस पास आए दिन मिल जाती है।😠😠
हम कब ऐसा समाज देखेंगे जिसमें औरतों की इज्ज़त की जाए?
दिल से माफी @ReallySwara क्योंकि मैं भी इसी मर्द समाज का हिस्सा हूं। https://t.co/R22bKgaAmv
The IT Cell guys once again exhibiting wht they r! If there’s one thing that you’ll find common in all handles posting filthy, moronic replies are their so called “nationalism”, “Bharat Mata ki hai”, Tricolor emoji! They’ll howl Bharat “Mata” ki jai but won’t respect a woman! https://t.co/avu6qGvbMn— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 1, 2020
आप @ReallySwara के इस ट्वीट के सारे अश्लील कॉमेंट पढ़कर उनके बॉयोडाटा देख लीजिए. एक ही 'संस्कारी कुल' के हैं सब .ये सब मानसिक व्यभिचारी स्वयंभू 'देशभक्त' हैं .— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) January 2, 2020
पता नहीं अपने आसपास की लड़कियों को ये लोग किस नज़र से देखते होंगे .
धिक्कार है ऐसे लोगों पर .. https://t.co/BrH26UNKAO
I am not fan of @ReallySwara— Simmi Ahuja (@SimmiAhuja_) January 1, 2020
But comments in this post made me tweet here
Just forget they are Nationalist
They are not humans even
Thr mothers probably feel ashamed after reading thr tweets.
Shame on such ppl
Shame on such ideology. https://t.co/CuDbmuYpAy
