Swara Bhasker gets objectionable comments on New Year 2020 post, Twitterati stand up in support

Trolls bombarded Swara Bhasker's social media post with objectionable comments when she wished her fans on New Year.

New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2020 19:14 IST
Actress Swara Bhasker is the most favorite child of controversies. The actress gets trolled for her tweets and photos almost all days of the week. In fact she herself took a dig at all the controversies she gets surrounded by on social media earlier and tweeted, “Basically, if I’m not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I’m dead!!!” Recently, like all other Bollywood celebrities, Swara also took to social media to wish her fans on New Year and wrote, “Staple expression through 2019 !! Goobye 2019- I will not miss you so much!!! Hello 2020! Don’t do s*** that makes me look like this!!” She also shared a photo of herself in which she is seen making an awkward face.

Soon after the photo appeared on Twitter, trolls bombarded her social media with objectionable comments. One user wrote, “This photo is controversial. I hope you are giving auditions to Johnny Sinn & Co.” Another wrote, “And my cat’s shit looks much better than you.” Check out the tweets here-

While majority of the Twitter users slammed Swara Bhasker for the video, there was also an army of fans who stood up in support of the actress. One tweet read, “You have been an inspiration! Hope 2020 will see the darkness receding and light shining through. (A request to all who are reading this: report the handles spewing abuse and then block them. Deny them the oxygen of attention.)” Another user even asked Twitter to remove the derogatory comments from the social media platform. The tweet read, “@TwitterIndia you have serious issues to resolve here if these comments tend to remain online.”

 

