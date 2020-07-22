Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARABHASKER/SUSHANT Swara Bhasker apologizes to Sushant Singh Rajput's family for taking his name in arguments: Let’s be kind

Actresses Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu are these days involved in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut who in her recent interview with a new channel referred to them as 'B-grade actresses.' Amid this stir of nepotism that has sparked off in the industry, Swara recently had an introspective thought. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress said that everyone should apologize to the late actor's family for taking his name in their arguments. Not only this, she even asked people to enjoy the Sushant's last memory in the form of his upcoming film 'Dil Bechara' which is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote, "Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind.

Have a look:

Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. 🙏🏽 Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 21, 2020

Previously, while reacting to Kangana's claims Taapsee said, "Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to “ a needy outsider wants to know !”"

Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to 💁🏻‍♀️ “ a needy outsider wants to know !” https://t.co/USVMnxWapW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

Reacting to this, Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession. I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS ! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider."

🤓🤓🤓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

Further, Taapsee reacted to the 'bills and EMIs' statement and tweeted, "Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwata someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our 'B grade' struggle." To which Swara replied in the following manner:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😻😻😻😻 I’m managing everything by selling my needy soul.. except my pet food.. pls someone pls contribute? 🐶😿 https://t.co/DOFKpDMjHt — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, have a look at the trailer of Sushant's upcoming film here:

