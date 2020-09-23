Sussanne Khan's mother tests COVID19 positive, sister Farah Khan Ali gives health update

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAHKHANALI Sussanne Khan's mother tests COVID19 positive

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities are getting infected by the deadly coronavirus. From Himani Shivpuri to Arjun-Malaika, many have tested COVID19 positive, Many others have also succumbed to the deadly disease. Now, Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak has also tested positive for COVID19. Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali confirmed the new and shred a post on Twitter giving her mother's health update.

Farah Khan Ali tweeted, "My mom tested positive for Covid today and is doing fine. Is under medical care. Please wear your masks." Reacting to the nbews, actress Genelia D'souza, who is a corona survivor herself, extended her wishes for her mother's speedy recovery. Genelia wrote, "Sending your mum loads of love Farah." On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh also sent his best wishes. Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Ohh wishing her a speedy recovery and you all take care too"

My mom tested positive for Covid today and is doing fine. Is under medical care. Please wear your masks. 🙏. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 22, 2020

Dearest @FarahKhanAli , just read about your mom. I send her my best , my most positive vibes and energies and abundance of healing. Pls give her my love and all of you tc. — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) September 23, 2020

Oh dear ... please do give her all our love and best wishes. And you take care too ! 🌺♥️ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 22, 2020

Hope she gets well soon!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 22, 2020

Ohh wishing her a speedy recovery 🤗 and you all take care too ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 22, 2020

Sending her a big hug Faaru. Inshallah she will be well in no time xx — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 22, 2020

Sending your mum loads of love Farah ❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 22, 2020

Talking about Sussanne, she has been staying with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan since the lockdown was announced. The duo took the decision of staying together in order to stay close to their sons Hreehan and Hridhaan. Soon after Sussanne moved in, Hrithik shared a heartfelt note of gratitude and said, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . ."

"While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

He added, "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart "

