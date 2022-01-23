Sussanne Khan reunites with Hrithik Roshan for his sister's birthday; see family pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Sussanne Khan

They ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014

However, they have been on cordial terms and continue to support each other

Sussanne Khan reunited with former husband Hrithik Roshan and his family for the birthday of the actor's sister- Sunaina Roshan. Sussanne also treated netizens to some family pictures from the get-together. While she posted a picture with the birthday girl, another snap features the former couple with Sunaina. All happy to be spending the day with her loved ones, Sussane captioned the post on the Instagram Story as, "Happy Happy birthday. Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022.”

Whereas, for the one featuring Hrithik, she wrote, "Some bonds are eternal same… darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you ALWAYS. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan." Take a look at the photos:

The duo tied the knot in December 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The two welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006 and their second son Hridhaan in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014. However, they have been on good terms with one another and continue to be each other's support systems. From attending family functions to taking care of their kids together, Hrithik and Sussanne have been cordial with each other.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'. The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

He also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone.