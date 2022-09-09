Sussanne Khan & Arslan Goni paint the town red as they walk hand-in-hand at airport

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sussanne Khan & Arslan Goni spotted at airport

Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, have been hitting headlines regularly ever since they came out about their romance. The couple are frequently spotted in the city as they head out to spend some quality time together. Recently, the couple went to France for a vacation. On Friday, the couple were spotted at Mumbai Airport as they returned from France. The couple grabbed all the eyeballs as they exited the airport, walking hand-in-hand.

The pair looked adorable as they smiled at the paps. Sussanne was spotted wearing a denim jacket, which she paired with denim jeans and a black tank top. Arslan opted for a casual look, donning a white t-shirt and jeans. As they walked to their car, paparazzi snapped some beautiful photos of them. The couple appeared to be utterly smitten and happy.

Sussanne and her beau frequently embark on trips together. Earlier, they shared glimpses from their California vacation. The picture showed them seated in a car while striking a selfie. Sussane shared the post on Instagram and captioned it, "What’s the story…morning glory".

For the unversed, Sussanne is the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. She has two sons with him, Hrehan and Hridhan. The couple got married in 2000 and unfortunately, parted ways in 2014. However, Sussanne now maintains a cordial relationship with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other on social media.

Earlier this year, Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussane took to social media and shared glimpses of their party. She shared a special video which showed all of them and captioned it, "he most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might..I Love you all..full power ahead. P.S Let’s make this the best Life possible."

