Image Source : INSTA/SUSHMITASEN Sushmita Sen turns personal hairdresser for daughter Alisah | PIC

Actor Sushmita Sen has donned the hat of a barber for her younger daughter Alisah. On Saturday, Sushmita shared a few pictures of her cutting Alisah's hair on Instagram. Known for her witty and engaging, Sushmita called herself Alisah's "official choice of hairdresser" in a note she wrote alongside the picture post. She credited elder daughter, actress Renee, for capturing the moment. "Busy weekend anyone?!!! Alisah has a way of making me feel really important…I've been her official choice of hairdresser since she was 3yrs old!!!

While I am all stressed about cutting her hair, she simply meditates!! Love her confidence!!! #sharing #simplejoys #mammahood. Nice shot @reneesen47. I love you guys!!! Sushmita wrote."

Have a look at the pic here:

Reacting to the post, Sushmita's sister-in-law Charu Asopa Sen, who is currently expecting her first child, commented: "Wow." Sushmita's fans also reacted to the post. "Acing mom's duties," a user wrote. "Hahaha love Alisah's confidence," another user said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita, who made her acting comeback last year in the web series 'Aarya', is busy working on its sequel, being helmed by Ram Madhvani. The first season also featured actors Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher.

Watch Aarya trailer here:

-With ANI inputs