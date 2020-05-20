Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUSHMITASEN47 Sushmita Sen shares video of daughters Renee and Alisah playing the piano, calls it her 'lovestory'

Sushmita Sen is one of the coolest and inspiring mothers in Bollywood. The actress has adopted two girls and has been enjoying motherhood thoroughly. The former beauty queen adopted elder daughter Renee in 2000 and in 2010, she embraced motherhood once again and adopted Alisah. Recently, Sushmita Sen shared her love story on social media, which has now gone viral for all the adorable reasons. The 44-year-old actress shared a video of her daughters playing the piano and fans, can't stop lauding the beautiful relationship that Sushmita Sen shares with her daughters. She is currently in quarantine with her girls and boyfriend Rohman Shawl at their Mumbai home.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita Sen shared the adorable video and wrote, "My #lovestoryI love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

Sushmita Sen fans poured in all the love. "Both of your girls are so well mannered and grounded. Its lovely to see them become good human beings", said a user. Another one wrote, "You are such an inspiration to your girls ma'am".

While talking about motherhood, Sushmita Sen, in an earlier interview said she might not be the biological mother of her daughters Renee and Alisah but she has given birth to them from the heart.

“In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood,” the actress said.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will soon be making her digital debut with web series Aarya. The actress has completed the shooting of the series and is currently dubbing for it from her home due to the lockdown.

