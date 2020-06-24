Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN Sushmita Sen shares fan-made posters of Aarya with 'Gangs of Jaipur' and 'The Godmother' twist

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is enjoying the great reviews and fans' love for her recently release web show Aarya. The actress has been taking in all the appreciation and loving the efforts fans have been making to show that they loved her comeback on the screen. recently, the actress shared a number of fan-made posters of Aarya to which the fan has give twists from the popular Bollywood and Hollywood movies like 'Gangs of Wassepur' and 'The Godfather.'

Sushmita Sen wrote, "You guys are amazing! Had to share some of your creative versions of Aarya (from Instagram). I love you guys. Thank you for all the love and honest feedback. You guys make every journey worth it." In the photos, Gangs of Wasseypur became Gangs Of Jaipur, The Godfather became The Godmother, Tanhaji became Aaryaji and many more. Have a look-

Aarya, released on June 19, delves into how organised crime and betrayal run deep in a family. Directed by Neerja fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Aarya is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama "Penoza". The show is written by Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary, and also features Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

Talking about her role in the web show, Sushmita Sen told IANS, "Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime."

