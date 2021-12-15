Sushmita Sen shares family's reaction after watching Aarya 2: My Father told me he is proud

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen

Ram Madhvani helmed Aarya season 2 has recently started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita Sen has returned in the titular role and the action drama has been winning rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Power packed performances from an ensemble star-cast along with Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Kapil Sharma’s ace direction has made the second season of Aarya a spectacular treat for the audience. While Sushmita has been basking in the glory with appreciation pouring in from all corners of the world, one compliment that has really made it all the more special has come from one of the most important people in her life.

Talking about the same, Sushmita shared in a statement, “My mother binge watched the second season with me! My Father was choked with emotion when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he is of me after watching Aarya 2. It was a very emotional moment for me. I had always told my father that I would make him proud. It has taken me 27 years to earn this compliment from my Dad, that he is proud of my work.”

'Aarya 2' saw the actress returning in the titular role where she fights the underbelly of the crime world to protect her family against the odds. Season two of 'Aarya' traces the journey of a mother as she fights the dark world of crime and enemies in order to protect her family and children.

The series, which also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vikas Kumar and Ankur Bhatia among others, is based on Dutch drama series 'Penoza' and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.