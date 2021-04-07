Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen shares daughter Alisah's heartwarming video on adoption, praises her 'wisdom and grace'

Actress Sushmita Sen recently shared an old video of her younger daughter. Alisah was reciting a heartwarming essay on adopting a kid. In the video, the 11-year-old urged people to adopt as it gives a child 'the right to live.' She said when people adopt, they give life to someone. They get to choose a child whose parents abandoned them. Retweeting the video, Sushmita wrote on Twitter, "Such wisdom & grace!!! Alisah Sen inspires me!!! #DuggaDugga #BornFromTheHeart."

In the video, posted by 'SheThePeople,' Alisah read: "I believe that you should adopt a child from the orphanage since you will have happiness in your family. After all, a child must have the right to live. You might be thinking that adopting a child means more responsibility than a biological one. But no, you are wrong. Both types are the same and secondly there shouldn't even be a differentiation."

"When you adopt, you give life to someone. You get to be different. You get to choose a child whose parents abandoned them. Besides, honestly, it is a beautiful feeling to know that you gave life in such a way that you saved one. Your child will love you so much that you would never feel like they are adopted. That is the kind of love you will get from them," she added.

Comparing children to 'clay,' Alisah said: "Kids are like clay, so whoever are their parents, they will love them."

"There are people who have adopted kids out of sheer love, not to make a name -- Sushmita Sen, who adopted two baby girls; Sunny Leone, who adopted one girl. So, please be like these inspirational people, who inspired almost the whole world to adopt a child. Adopt a child but out of love," the essay concluded.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushmita adopted Renee at the age of 24, in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee is the older of Sushmita Sen's two daughters.

On the professional front, Sushmita after her appearance in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, made a comeback in 2020 in the web series Aarya. The actress has started shooting for season two of Aarya in Jaipur.