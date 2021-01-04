Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUSHMITASEN47 Sushmita Sen's 'Rooh se rooh tak' birthday wish for beau Rohman Shawl

Former miss universe and actor Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post took the internet by storm. The Bollywood diva took to her social media to share birthday wishes to boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She posted an adorable picture of the couple with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl ‘Rooh Se Rooh Tak’. May God bless you with an abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you are to love you!! Here’s to your health and happiness always!!! We love you #BirthdayBoy. A collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly #partytime #rohmance #us #duggadugga."

In the love-struck pictures, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen twinning in black outfits, looking absolutely immersed in love.

Rohman also shares a wonderful bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah. Sushmita often shares videos and pictures of them having fun and indulging in various activities.

On the work front, Sushmita made her comeback to Bollywood nearly after ten years with Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya. It was about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. The show also featured Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. Aarya was an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoza.

While praising her acting skills, Rohman had shared a post dedicated to her. He wrote, "So the first time I saw her perform, I realized how unaware I was of her true potential as an Actor !! @sushmitasen I have seen you mould into Aarya, I have seen you grow as Aarya, I have seen you give your soul to Aarya and now I can finally say, I have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman."