Sushmita Sen's daughter Renée makes acting debut with short film Suttabaazi. Check out trailer

On actress Sushmita Sen's birthday today, her elder daughter Renee gave her the best gift as she unveiled the trailer of her first short film titled Suttabaazi. Renee has stepped into the world of acting with the short film and she looks as pleasing as her mother in the 55-second long sneak peek. Director Kabeer Khurana shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "and the trailer drops!" It also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra.

The trailer shows Renee as a rebellious 19-year-old teenager while actor Rahul plays her father and Komal Chhabria her mother. The synopsis of the short film reads, "Suttabaazi is a fun filled story of a 19-year-old Diya, a clandestine smoker, stuck with her nagging parents in lockdown. What ensues is a family drama on connection and reconciliation."

Check out the trailer here-

On Wednesday, director Kabeer Khurana had shared a poster of the short film Suttabaazi and wrote, "What a fun film to shoot!" Renee shot for the film in October and it is expected to hit the internet soon.

On a related note, on Renee's birthday Sushmita Sen penned down a heartfelt post for her and wished her 'Happy 21st'. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my first love. You are 21. What a journey this has been, Shona...One that has definitely brought me closer to God. I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself and always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness. May all your dreams manifest with hard work and undying passion. Come on big girl...The world awaits. I love you, Renee. Renee’s photo shoot by Maa"

After her appearance in the 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak", Sushmita made a comeback earlier this year in the web series "Aarya". At the moment, she is judging a digital reality fashion show.

