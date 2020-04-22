Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah reveals what she learned from Harry Potter and the actress is in awe of her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah reveals what she learned from Harry Potter

Sushmita Sen is enjoying her time during lockdown with her daughters Alisah and Ranee, and also with her boyfriend Rahman Shawl. The actress keeps treating the fans with interesting videos in which she is seen interacting with her little one Alisah and she talks about her experiences. Recently, Sushmita shared a video on Instagram in which Alisah is seen trying out a tongue twister from the popular kids' film Harry Potter. Alisah tries to say, "Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons," but fails every time. She also explains from which scene the dialogue has been taken.

In the video, Sushmita Sen also asks daughter Renee about why she loves Harry Potter so much. To this, the little one explains that each film is different and is based on love and care for friends and family. Alisah also says that it is the love of Harry's parents that protects him from every evil force. This makes Sushmita go 'awwww' and she says 'I love you' to her. Sushmita also captioned the video saying, "Bottomline: Love is always the answer!!!" Check out the video here-

Earlier, Sushmita Sen shared a video of Alisah talking about her experience of studying from home in lockdown. In the video, she complains about how much work she is getting from school and cannot even go outside to play amid this coronavirus pandemic. The video also features Rohman Shawl who listens to Alisah very carefully. In the video, Sushmita also teases Rohamn who is very camera shy. Check out-

On the work front, Sushmita Sen announced that she will be making her comeback to the much excitement of the fans. It was rumored that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. Recently, during a live interview, the actress revealed that she has been dubbing for the show from home and it will soon be launched on Hotstar. Earlier, the show was supposed to launch on March 29.

