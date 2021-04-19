Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl sneaks in her Instagram live as she celebrates National Award win

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen received a National Award for social welfare and women empowerment. The actress went live on Instagram to celebrate the honor with her fans, followers and well-wishers. Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman made a sneaking appearance during her live session on social media. Her fans were thrilled to have Rohman in the video and they could not contain their excitement as the two shared some adorable moments.

In the live, Sushmita expressed her gratitude and said how it is a proud moment for her father, "I know my father would be really, really proud as he served our nation as an officer of the Indian Air Force for many, many years."

She added, "When our country recognizes women, they empower women. To be born a woman is a gift but to be at the service of women is a privilege. To get awarded for the same is a humbling experience."

Sushmita posted the video with a caption,"Your love is my greatest Award!!! keep it coming!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

The actress was also accompanied by her daughters Alisah and Renee along with Rohman Shawl.

On the professional front, Sushmita after her appearance in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, made a comeback in 2020 in the web series Aarya. The actress has started shooting for season two of Aarya in Jaipur.

