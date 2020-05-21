Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHMANSHAWL Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe victory clocks 26 years, 'proud' boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares throwback photos

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made the country proud when she was crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994. Today was the day when she wrote her name in the pages of history. To mark the glorious 26 years of her Miss Universe win, the actress shared a video and went down the memory lane including the journey after the crowning glory. The videos even had some unseen moments with her closed ones including daughters Alisah and Renee and also her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. But that wasn't enough, her one 'proud' beau also couldn't control his excitement and celebrated by sharing some throwback photos of Sushmita from the international beauty pageant.

Taking to Instagram, Sush shared the video and captioned it as, "#26thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #indiasfirst Thank you all for making ‘my Universe a better place’...your love has always been my greatest strength!!! I love you guys!!!"

Penning a sweet note for her girlfriend, Rohman wrote, "26 years My Jaaan How proud you made all of Us & still continue to do so !!"

Meanwhile, check out some more unseen photos of Sushmita here:

Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE Sushmita Sen's unseen photos

Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE Sushmita Sen's unseen photos

Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE Sushmita Sen's unseen photos

Before participating in the international pageant, Sushmita and Aishwarya Rai (who won Miss World) participated in Miss India beauty pageant in 1994. But how many of you know that Sushmita decided to take back her entry form when she came to know that Aish was also participating in Miss India competition?

Watch Sushmita's full video here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage