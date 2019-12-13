Sushmita Sen is in awe of daughter Renee singing 'Hero' with beau Rohman Shawl. Watch video

Actress Sushmita Sen is known for impressing her fans not just by her beauty or kindness but also by the social media posts which she updates every day. Be it from her workout sessions, vacation, romantic time with boyfriend Rohman Shawl or adorable gestures of her daughters Renee and Alisah, Sush keeps her social media updated for her fans to see and adore. Yet again, she did the same when she posted a video of Renee singing the popular song 'Hero' of Enrique Iglesias while her mother's beau indulge in a guitar session.

Sharing the heart-melting video, she wrote, “Let me be your hero baby” ABSOLUTELY!!! I love you jaan @rohmanshawl I know Renee & you will pardon me for posting this, couldn’t resist!! #sharing #beautifulpeople #happiness #love #togetherness #us #duggadugga I love you guys!!!” Check it out:

This isn't the first time that she is seen encouraging her daughter as previously too she keeps on sharing pictures and videos and posting how adorable and talented her daughters are. Some time back, she shared a video of Alisah reciting a poem and wrote, "Deeper the roots, higher the rise My Alisah shona romancing her bengali side is just EVERYTHING!! she is reciting a poem called #hukomukhohangla from #aboltabol by the great writer & poet #sukumarray I can’t tell you, just HOW proud I feel sharing this moment with you guys!! WELL DONE ALISAH!!! To many more...I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

On the work front, Sushmita will be making her comeback on the screens after a long gap of 10 years which she announced on social media as well. She wrote, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

