Sushmita Sen FINALLY reacts to Lalit Modi's dating confession; lambasts trolls with one solid photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen has finally reacted to the explosive announcement by Lalit Modi, in which the former IPL boss announced their relationship. The actress posted a photo with her daughters saying she is in a happy place. Not only this but she also clarified that she is not married and neither rings have been exchanged between the couple. While she did not mention Lalit Modi's name or shared a photo with him, she did say that 'enough clarifications have been given'.

"I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly," she wrote.

Lalit Modi took the Internet by storm by posting romantic photos with Sushmita. Since he called the former Miss Universe 'better half', netizens assumed that the two are already married. However, after some time, he clarified that they are not married yet but he intends to very soon. Looking closely at Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's photo some spotted a ring in the actress' hands leading them to believe that they are engaged.

However, Sushmita's latest post, puts all speculations to rest. The actress clearly said she is not married and there are no rings.

For the announcement post, Lalit Modi tweeted, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.

Minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. Whereas, Sushmita was dating Rohman Shawl. The actress announced their break-up last year in December.

Don't miss these:

Is Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's cryptic post targeted at her and Lalit Modi?

Lalit Modi's wife Minal Modi died of cancer; know all about her