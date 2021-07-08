Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RENEESEN47 Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee has only ONE thing to say to people who ask about her 'real mother'

Renee Sen, daughter of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, is all set to make a career in acting just like her mother. Sushmita Sen inspired millions when she chose to embrace motherhood at the age of 24 and adopted her first daughter Renee. later, she adopted her second daughter Alisah. Recently, Renee opened up about her adoption and what she has to say to people who ask her about her 'real mother.' Talking to PeepingMoon, Renee revealed that she asks 'what is a real mother?' when people question her about her mother.

Renee said, "You know, on my Instagram, I was asked this question: 'Who's your real mother?' I would just like to say, 'please define real mother'. What is a 'real mother? See, I understand that people are interested in our lives, in what we eat. It's fine, but I do feel like people need to be nicer to each other. My truth is very out and open. But what if it's someone else? We don't know how it'll affect them."

She continued, "So, yes, I feel like we must be a little sensitive. For me, it's different, because I've grown up with this... For me, it doesn't matter. But for someone else who wants to keep their life private, we don't know how your question can affect them. Let's not ask until a person tell you themselves."

Earlier, during an interactive session on Instagram, Renee was asked the same thing. A fan questioned, "Do you know who is your real mother? Just want to know. Sus mam is fab we all know." Renee replied, "I am born to my mother’s heart. This is as real as it gets."

Renee will make her debut as an actress with the short film, Suttabaazi. Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the film tells the story of a 19-year-old named Diya, played by Renee, who is a clandestine smoker and is stuck with her nagging parents during the lockdown. She released the trailer of the film on Sushmita Sen's birthday.

"My mother has always taught me the importance of merit, hard work and joy of doing things your way. Yes, 'Suttabaazi' might not be a conventional choice but I always dreamt of starting out on my own with something different," Renee said.

"It's such a fun and relatable film, and moreover a beautiful story. I am really excited to launch it on my mother's birthday which makes it all the more special," she added.

The film will release in December.