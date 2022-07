Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LALITKMODI Lalit Modi shares pics with Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is in a relationship with Lalit Modi, who is the former IPL chairman. Modi shared some mushy pictures on social media with the former Miss Universe confirming they are together. Last year, Suhamita broke up with model Rohman Shwal and now, months after her relationship ended, she has moved on with Modi.

Modi shared that Sushmita and her family were on a vacation with him. He shared many beautiful moments of the two on Instagram.