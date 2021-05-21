Sushmita Sen celebrates 27 years of 'Miss Universe' win: It not only changed my life forever, it made history

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen celebrates 27 years of 'Miss Universe' win

Actress Sushmita Sen has all the reasons to enjoy today. This is the day when the beautiful actress created history in 1994 when she was crowned the Miss Universe. She became the first-ever Indian to win the Miss Universe crown. Needless to say, it was a proud moment for the entire country and today marks 27 years of her victory. On the special occasion, Sushmita shared a beautiful throwback picture of her younger self dressed in a nice, well-fitted vintage-style gown from that event and stated that her triumph had changed her life forever.

Sharing a throwback photo from her Miss Universe pageant days, Sushmita Sen wrote "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!! To my Motherland INDIA ...Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines. That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!! #mahalkita Philippine s for the romance we have shared for 27 years & counting."

"Thank you #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace!! Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!! Thank you all for the precious messages & generous blessings...I celebrate with you...ALWAYS!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!," she added.

Making her day even more special, boyfriend Rohman Shawl celebrated 27 years of Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe-win with a sweet note that he shared on his Instagram stories. He also thanked Sushmita for inspiring people over the years.

Rohman wrote, "27 years of glory Thank you for bringing the crown home and thank you for inspiring us eversince #27years #Bestmissuniverseever."

Meanwhile, the popular actress from the 2000 era was absent from the big screen for quite a long time. Her comeback came in the form of the web series 'Aarya' which hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar last year. The actress has started shooting for season two of Aarya in Jaipur.