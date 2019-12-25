Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl sings Christmas carols with daughters Renee, Alisah. Watch video

Sushmita Sen with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee and Alisah

Christmas is here and so is holiday season. So, while many Bollywood stars chose a grand party to celebrate Christmas, actor Sushmita Sen decided to celebrate this special day with her daughter Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita took to Instagram to share a video from Christmas celebration with family. The video features Rohman playing guitar while others sit around him singing Christmas carol.

Sharing the video, Shushmita wrote, “Merry Christmas to you & all your loved ones!!! Here’s to love, family, goodness & the celebration of everlasting faith. I love you guys infinity!!! yours, Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & #yourstruly #duggadugga,”

Rohman is known to share a very good bond with Shushmita’s daughters. The actress had earlier posted video that featured Rohman and Renee jamming together. The duo sang Enrique Iglesias’ Hero

On the work front, Sushmita is set to make a comeback in films after 10 years. The actress to her Instagram to make the announcement. Sushmita had maintained a distance from films to give time to her daughters in their growing up age.

Talking about her absence from films Sushmita said, "I know that people say that your best years are your youthful years where you can do films and you look younger etc. I asked myself, ‘If I don’t do films right now and I focus on this, will I regret it? And if I choose to not be with Alisah and go do films, which one would I regret more?’ It was a no-brainer for me," she said, adding, "I wanted to see her through her formative years. After she turns six, I can look back at working. If my career in films is done by then, so be it. I’ll get into business or I’ll do something else. But this, I cannot miss.”

