Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl send healing energies to fans amid coronavirus lockdown

Like all other Bollywood celebrities, Sushmita Sen is also under self-isolation with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple is frequently seen sharing special moments together with the actress's daughters. As the nation is locked down for 21 days, Sushmita Sen took to her social media to send out healing energies and positivity to the world. The actress also urged fans to stay indoors and keep good hygiene during this time.

Sushmita Sen shared some pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and wrote, "Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!"

On a related note, Sushmita Sen often breaks the internet with her mushy posts with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. While the model is 15 years younger than the actress, he fits perfectly into her family and the two are frequently seen complimenting each other on social media. Sushmita has always been quite vocal about her love for boyfriend Rohman. She Never attempted to hide her relationship from the prying eyes of media.

Sushmita, during one of the earlier interviews, revealed that she met Rohman on Instagram and since then the two have been inseparable. "And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple," she had said.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen announced that she will be making her comeback to the much excitement of the fans, however, she hasn't announced anything yet. It was rumored that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29 but nothing has been announced yet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page