On 46th birthday, Sushmita Sen reveals she underwent surgery; daughter Renee sends love 

Actor Sushmita Sen, who is all set for the release of 'Aarya' season two, opened up about her recent surgery and health issues on her 46th birthday on Friday (November 19). Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita posted a silhouette picture of herself, standing at a scenic location. Along with it, she penned a long caption, expressing gratitude for all the wishes she received on her special day.

In the caption, she also revealed that she had undergone a surgery early this week and is now healing. She wrote, "#birthdaygirl. A BIG 'Thank you' to all of you super generous and loving souls...unending showering of good wishes and blessings coming my way...making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words," she began.

Further, she shared with her fans that she recently had to travel for health issues right after completing the shooting of 'Aarya 2'.

She added that she underwent a surgery on November 16 and is getting better with time. "Letting you in on a little secret....I completed AARYA 2 and then travelled to address my health...had a successful surgery on 16th Nov and I am healing marvellously every passing day...in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming."

Recently, Sushmita also dropped her first look from Aarya 2 on Instagram. She said, "Sherni is back. This time, deadlier than ever. Aarya'll ready?."

Among the several sweet wishes from all, Sushmita received an awdorable wish from boyfriend Rohman Shawl. He dropped a cute throwback photo with his ladylove. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Babush @sushmitasen47."

Sushmita's elder daughter Renee took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with a heartfelt wish. "Happy Birthday Maa. Being your daughter is God's greatest blessing! I love you. Dugga Dugga"

For those unversed, Rohman and Sushmita have been dating since 2018 and were quite active on social media showing love to each other. They were spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in 2018.

