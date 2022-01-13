Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sushmita Sen adopts baby boy? New pics with daughters Renee, Alisah & another kid raise speculations

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently stepped out with her two daughters Renee and Alisah and a little boy. As pictures of the family went viral, several netizens pondered whether the little boy was actress' adopted son. Although paparazzo accounts mentioned the child is Sen's son but there has been no official confirmation from the former Miss Universe. For the unversed, Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, she took a break from her acting career. The family was all smiles as the photographer clicked their pictures.

The actress, who recently announced her split with Rohman Shawl after dating him for three years, has been spending quality time with her family, especially daughters-- Renee and Alisah. The actress on January 6 hosted a live session along with her daughters on Instagram to interact with her fans. Responding to one of the questions, Sushmita said that she values respect over love because respect means 'everything to me'. When there is no respect, love takes a back seat and it is temporary. The actress added that any relationship that focuses on just love is bound to be temporary.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series, 'Aarya 2'. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza". Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.