Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback photo with niece will make you miss the lost star even more

2020 has definitely been a devastating one for Bollywood. One after the other, we are hearing about shocking deaths of various celebrities and the latest one in the list was that of Sushant Singh Rajput. He died due to suicide on June 14 and was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The 'Kai Po Che' actor was battling with depression for which he was even taking treatment. While the investigation behind the reason why he took such a stern step goes on, fans are left with just memories in the form of his films and photographs. And the recent one we got our hands on will leave everyone missing the lost star even more. Shared by the late 34-year-old actor's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti, the picture has been taken in the year 2014 and features the 'Chhichhore' actor with his niece.
Cherishing the old days, his brother on Twitter shared the adorable picture and wrote, "It’s very hard to not go back to memories again and again. Daughter and BIL in 2014." For the unversed, Vishal Kirti happens to be the husband of Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. In the photo, the little girl can be seen lovingly clung on her Maamu who is sadly no more in this world.
It’s very hard to not go back to memories again and again. Daughter and BIL in 2014. pic.twitter.com/GGYZOWsxbK— vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 24, 2020
He even shared another tweet that gave information about a nepometer and wrote, "Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR."
Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR https://t.co/sNSSJfQjy5— vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 25, 2020
His sister even revealed the reaction of his nephew when he came to know about his passing away. Taking to Facebook, she wrote, "When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said “But he is alive in your heart” 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant #Keeppraying."
His sister, a few days back, bid final goodbye to her brother and shared a picture from his prayer meet held at Patna residence. She wrote, "A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput."
She even wrote a eulogy for her 'baby', Sushant Singh Rajput that read, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would have taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u. Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. You will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more... Wherever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."
The actor's post-mortem reports revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. He was cremated in Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of his father KK Singh, family members and close friends from the industry. Mumbai Police is probing on every angle in his death. Currently, around 28 people have been interrogated, the recent being his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi who was called for recording her statement at Bandra Police Station on Tuesday.
#DilBechara actress #SanjanaSanghi reaches Bandra Police station for #SushantSinghRajput's case interrogation pic.twitter.com/36t54XK68Q— IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 30, 2020
View this post on Instagram
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. The film will also mark the debut of Mukesh Chhabra as a director and will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers.
View this post on Instagram
Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you
Statement of director Shekhar Kapur will also be recorded in regard to the controversy behind film Paani and Sushant's depression. After his death, Kapur tweeted. "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput"
I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020
