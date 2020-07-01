Image Source : TWITTER/VISHALKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback photo with niece will make you miss the lost star even more

2020 has definitely been a devastating one for Bollywood. One after the other, we are hearing about shocking deaths of various celebrities and the latest one in the list was that of Sushant Singh Rajput. He died due to suicide on June 14 and was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The 'Kai Po Che' actor was battling with depression for which he was even taking treatment. While the investigation behind the reason why he took such a stern step goes on, fans are left with just memories in the form of his films and photographs. And the recent one we got our hands on will leave everyone missing the lost star even more. Shared by the late 34-year-old actor's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti, the picture has been taken in the year 2014 and features the 'Chhichhore' actor with his niece.

Cherishing the old days, his brother on Twitter shared the adorable picture and wrote, "It’s very hard to not go back to memories again and again. Daughter and BIL in 2014." For the unversed, Vishal Kirti happens to be the husband of Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. In the photo, the little girl can be seen lovingly clung on her Maamu who is sadly no more in this world.

Have a look:

It’s very hard to not go back to memories again and again. Daughter and BIL in 2014. pic.twitter.com/GGYZOWsxbK — vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 24, 2020

He even shared another tweet that gave information about a nepometer and wrote, "Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR."

Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR https://t.co/sNSSJfQjy5 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 25, 2020

His sister even revealed the reaction of his nephew when he came to know about his passing away. Taking to Facebook, she wrote, "When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said “But he is alive in your heart” 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant #Keeppraying."

His sister, a few days back, bid final goodbye to her brother and shared a picture from his prayer meet held at Patna residence. She wrote, "A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput."

She even wrote a eulogy for her 'baby', Sushant Singh Rajput that read, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would have taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u. Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. You will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more... Wherever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."

The actor's post-mortem reports revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. He was cremated in Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of his father KK Singh, family members and close friends from the industry. Mumbai Police is probing on every angle in his death. Currently, around 28 people have been interrogated, the recent being his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi who was called for recording her statement at Bandra Police Station on Tuesday.

Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. The film will also mark the debut of Mukesh Chhabra as a director and will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers.

Statement of director Shekhar Kapur will also be recorded in regard to the controversy behind film Paani and Sushant's depression. After his death, Kapur tweeted. "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput"

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

