Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters share heartbreaking letter, post for late brother on Raksha Bandhan 2020

Raksha Bandhan is the festival of brothers and sisters however this year late Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters are left with everything needed for the ritual except for their little brother. The void that is left in their lives will never be filled. Sharing heartbreaking post and letter both the sisters Rani and Shweta Singh Kirti remembered their late brother who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. On one hand where Shweta shared a throwback childhood picture from the Rakhi celebration, Rani, on the other hand, wrote how after 35 years everything including the Rakhi, the plate, aarti lamp everything is there except him. Shweta alongside the photo wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan."

The emotional letter by Rani was written in Hindi and read, "गुलशन, मेरा बच्चा आप मेरा दिन है। आज तुम्हारा दिन है। आज हमारा दिन है। आज राखी है। पैंतीस साल के बाद ये पहला अवसर है जब पूजा की थाल सजी है। आरती का दिया भी जल रहा है। बस वो चेहरा नहीं है जिसकी आरती उतार सकूँ। वो ललाट नहीं है जिसपर टीका सजा सकूँ। वो कलाई नहीं जिस पर राखी बांध सकूँ। वो मुँह नहीं जिसे मीठा कर सकूँ। वो माथा नहीं जिसे चूम सकूँ। वो भाई नहीं जिसे गले लगा सकूँ। वर्षों पहले जब तुम जब आए थे तो जीवन जगमग हो उठा था। जब थे तो उजाला ही उजाला था। अब जब तुम नहीं हो तो मुझे समझ नहीं आता कि क्या करूँ? तुम्हारे बग़ैर मुझे जीना नहीं आता। कभी सोचा नहीं कि ऐसा भी होगा। ये दिन होगा पर तुम नहीं होगे। ढेर सारी चीजें हमने साथ-साथ सीखी। तुम्हारे बिना रहना मैं अकेले कैसे सीखूँ? तुम्हीं कहो। हमेशा तुम्हारी - रानी दी."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister expresses shock after Patna IPS Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai

This translates to, "Gulshan, my child Today is my day Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is Rakhi. This is the first time after thirty-five years that the plate of worship is adorned. Aarti lamp is also burning. But the face which I can worship and put a teeka is not there. The wrist on which I have to tie rakhi is not there. The mouth which I have to sweeten is not there. The forehead that I can kiss is not there. The brother whom I can embrace is not there.

Years ago, when you came, life became bright. There was light everywhere. Now when you are not there, I do not know what to do? I can't live without you. Never thought that this would happen. It will be a day but you will not be. We learned a lot of things together. How do I learn to live without you alone? Answer that

Always yours - Rani."

Image Source : INDIATV Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani's letter

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage