Sushant Singh Rajput's sister thanks late actor's fans for standing by them in difficult times

Ever since the sad demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans have been continuously asking for CBI involvement in his case. The actor died due to suicide on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was suffering from depression for which he was undergoing treatment at the Hinduja Hospital. The biggest loss has occured to the late actor's family who still cannot believe that their happy Sushant is no more. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti is the one who has kept his memories alive in our hearts through various photos, videos, and facts that she keeps on sharing on social media. Yet again she posted but this time for his fans thanking everyone for standing by their family in the difficult times.

Taking to her Facebook handle, Shweta wrote, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown.... I can’t thank you guys enough for giving our family strength & caring for us during this difficult time. Let’s have faith on God and his justice.... keep praying."

Have a look at the post here:

Sushant's fans poured love in the comments section and wrote, "Sushant’s family is like our family. We are always with you and your family. Much love, strength and peace. #SushantInOurHeartsForever Uncle ko pranaam," "shweta your positivity and strength made me love u even more.. We all are with you n your family always .. wishing for justice soon.."

For those unversed, Shweta is Sushant's sister who lives in the US and flew down to Patna but could not be a part of his funeral in Mumbai. She attended the immersion of his ashes and prayer meet.

The actor's last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set for a digital release on 24th July 2020. The trailer of the film released a few days back and received an amazing response from the audience. It also marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra.

Watch Dil Bechara trailer here:

