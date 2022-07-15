Sushant Singh Rajput's sister slams Rhea Chakraborty for ruining SSR's life, actress shares cryptic post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh on Thursday lashed out at the actress Rhea Chakraborty for ruining his brother's life. Priyanka's statement came a few days after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charged Rhea in a drugs case related to SSR with claims of her bringing drugs for him on multiple occasions. For the unversed, Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant at the time he passed away.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post that read, "Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don't let them tell you otherwise."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTYRhea Chakraborty's Instagram Story

Talking to India News, Priyanka accused Rhea and made several shocking revelations. She said, "From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened." When asked if she was suspecting that someone purposely sent Rhea into his life, she replied, "Ji, of course."

Also read: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana asks people to stop talking about her ties with husband; here's why

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in June 2020. Days after his death, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and money laundering. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rhea was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later.

Also read: Lalit Modi's net worth: Sushmita Sen's boyfriend's extravagant lifestyle will blow your mind