Wednesday, September 02, 2020
     
Sushant's sister Shweta shares video of late actor crying, asks 'how long will it take to find the truth'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video montage of the late actor getting teary-eyed as she questioned the delay in justice.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2020 13:39 IST
Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh shares a video of him crying, asks “how long will it take to find the truth”

More than 2 months have passed ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise and his friends, family and fans have been fighting for his justice. While the CBI investigations regarding his case are going on, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti keeps sharing the late actor’s emotional videos on social media. Recently, she posted yet another old video of the Dil Bechara actor where he is seen getting teary-eyed after watching a reality show performance. The video had MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s dialogue in the backdrop. 

Shweta in her caption, said that she has lost her brother and questioned when would they be able to find a closure in Sushant’s case. She wrote, “I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday...how long will it take to find the truth... when will we be able to find closure?? JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR #StayUnited.”

She even shared a video of a billboard put up in New Jersey, USA demanding justice for him and thanked everyone for standing united in fighting for Sushant. 

Thanks New Jersey 🙏#GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #StayUnited

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

On the other hand Sushant’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti also keeps sharing a lot of tweets for him seeking justice. Recently, Shweta Singh’s husband tweeted his blog where he was talking about the late actor.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking after the late actor’s case and interrogating the prime suspect actress Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from this, Siddharth Pithani, Showik Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Neeraj, Dipesh and others also have been questioned by the CBI several times.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle and as per reports, Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur has also been summoned by the officials.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.  

