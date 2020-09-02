Sushant's sister Shweta shares video of late actor crying, asks 'how long will it take to find the truth'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh shares a video of him crying, asks “how long will it take to find the truth”

More than 2 months have passed ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise and his friends, family and fans have been fighting for his justice. While the CBI investigations regarding his case are going on, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti keeps sharing the late actor’s emotional videos on social media. Recently, she posted yet another old video of the Dil Bechara actor where he is seen getting teary-eyed after watching a reality show performance. The video had MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s dialogue in the backdrop.

Shweta in her caption, said that she has lost her brother and questioned when would they be able to find a closure in Sushant’s case. She wrote, “I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday...how long will it take to find the truth... when will we be able to find closure?? JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR #StayUnited.”

She even shared a video of a billboard put up in New Jersey, USA demanding justice for him and thanked everyone for standing united in fighting for Sushant.

On the other hand Sushant’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti also keeps sharing a lot of tweets for him seeking justice. Recently, Shweta Singh’s husband tweeted his blog where he was talking about the late actor.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking after the late actor’s case and interrogating the prime suspect actress Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from this, Siddharth Pithani, Showik Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Neeraj, Dipesh and others also have been questioned by the CBI several times.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle and as per reports, Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur has also been summoned by the officials.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

