Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares emotional video: Pain so precious so close

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares emotional video

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. The actor died by suicide on June 14. His death left his family and fans in despair and they keep him alive in their hearts through social media posts. Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday shared a video of the actor in which he can be seen flashing his infectious smile. The five-minute-long video shows the actor getting involved in different activities like playing with his dog, sketching, exploring outer space and others.

She wrote, "My Forever Star...A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it!"

Earlier, on Sushant Singh Rajput's one month death anniversary, Shweta had shared a beautiful selfie with the actor and wrote, "t has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai.. Hope u always stay eternally happy."

On the other hand, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had also posted on the Instagram the first time after his death on July 14. Sharing pictures with him, she wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.

You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."

