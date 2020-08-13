Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta requests #CBIForSSR: It’s time we find the truth and get justice

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta requests #CBIForSSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a photo requesting the CBI probe in the death case of the actor. She wrote, "It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."

On Wednesday, 11 pages of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal dairy came into the light in which he had written his plans for the year 2020. The actor had stated that he wants to make his Hollywood debut this year and was building a team of young minds to take forward his Hollywood project. He wanted his sister to lead the team. Also, the actor wanted to contribute to the education, cinema and the evironment as well.

Reacting to Sushant's plans for 2020, his sister again stressed that a person who had a list of things he wanted to do in this year cannot take his own life. She tweeted, "Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you! #Warriors4SRR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus"

Earlier, Shweta had also shared a picture of Sushant's white board on which he had wrotten what he wanted to fo on June 29. She showed that Sushant was actually planning ahead in life, and had chalked out plans for his daily regime till June 29. He was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The list includeed his plans to practice transcendental meditation daily from June 29.

Other instructions included "make your bed" after waking up, "read books, watch content movies/series, learn guitar and workout" among other things.

Meanwhile, the family of Sushant Singh Rajput has asserted that the actor was murdered, and alleged that they are getting threats as they continue their fight for justice.

The family has also criticised the ongoing campaign to slander their reputation, in a nine-page open letter. The letter, written in Hindi, comes after an editorial written by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in the party's mouthpiece Saamna, where he questioned the relationship between the actor and his family.

